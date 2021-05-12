fbpx
Why Novavax Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
May 12, 2021 9:11 am
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading lower by 3.7% at $133.05 after JPMorgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $285 to $161 per share.

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats.

