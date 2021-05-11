What's Up With Tesla's Stock Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are trading lower by 6.4% at $588.70 in Tuesday's pre-market session after the company announced it has halted plans to expand its Giga Shanghai production over U.S.-China tensions, according to a Reuters report. The company's deliveries also dropped 27% month over month.

Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims to transition the world to electric mobility by making electric vehicles. Tesla also sells solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation plus batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.