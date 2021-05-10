What Is Going On With Workhorse, Plug Power And FuelCell?
Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are trading lower by 13.7% at $8.32 Monday after the company reported a first-quarter net loss and lower-than-expected sales, while also lowering its 2021 production target.
In all, Workhorse reported quarterly sales of $521 thousand, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.61 million.
Shares of EV-related stocks, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), are trading lower by 10.5% and 10.3%, respectively, in sympathy with shares of Workhorse.
