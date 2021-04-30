fbpx
Apple Hits Wall Of Resistance And The Wall Won

byMark Putrino
April 30, 2021 8:35 am
Apple Hits Wall Of Resistance And The Wall Won

Before its recent rally, shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reached the $137 level three times over the past nine months. Each time, a sell-off followed.

Apple's stock reached $137 for a fourth time on Thursday, and the sellers flooded the market. Once again shares backed off and closed down on the day.

Sometimes when a stock runs into a resistance level, a downtrend follows. This happened with Apple in September, December and February. There’s a good chance that it happens again as shares are trading lower Friday morning.

See Also: Apple's Q2 Results Exceed Expectations On Strong Product Momentum, Stellar Services Performance

aapl_4.png

