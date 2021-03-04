Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week: GameStop, Academy Sports

It’s important for investors to pay attention to the most heavily shorted stocks on the market. Here are the stocks with the highest short interest this week including Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Gamestop, Academy Sports, Rocket Companies, and Gogo Inc.

1.GameStop Corp – 41.22%

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) is an American retail store that offers video games, electronics, and gaming merchandise. Gamestop share prices have been rising over the past month due to a retail investor led short squeeze. Online Reddit users have been buying GameStop shares, so that they could drive up the price, hurting hedge funds who had bet against the company.

2. Tanger Factory Outlet Stores – 39.98%

Tanger Factory Outlet Stores (NYSE:SKT) is a real estate investment trust that owns 32 shopping centers and over 2,400 stores in the United States. Tanger Factory Outlet Stores short interest recently has gone up due to an online short squeeze frenzy. Many of the company’s indoor malls recently have also started to open up, which has allowed their income to increase by 102.24% this year.

3. Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc – 37.18%

Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) is an American sporting goods retailer that offers an assortment of sporting and outdoor gear. Their net income has shot up a staggering 108.96% this quarter. Academy Sports has been heavily shorted over the past few weeks and many investors are starting to notice.

4. Rocket Companies Inc – 35.73%

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) is an online mortgage provider that helps people refinance loans and manage their mortgage payments. Rocket Companies Inc is one of the most heavily shorted shares by hedge funds. Their revenue is up 142% so far this year after generating over 4.78 Billion just in 2020.

5. Gogo Inc – 35.04%

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) is an in-flight broadband internet service that is used for commercial and business aircraft. Gogo Inc provides airlines with inflight entertainment and offers improved inflight connectivity networks. The overall stock sentiment for Gogo Inc has been relatively high as investors have taken more interest in the inflight connectivity market.

