Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang Sees Bullish Sign For American Water Works

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2020 2:42pm   Comments
Share:

Tony Zhang said on CNBC's "Options Action" that he saw a slow rotation in the utility sector in the last couple of months and he wants to use American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) as a way to play a further upside. The utility sector has outperformed the market and American Water Works has outperformed the utility sector. Zhang, the chief strategist for OptionsPlay, sees that as a bullish sign.

To make a bullish bet, he wants to buy the January $160/$175 call spread for a total cost of $5.15 or 3.2% of the stock's value. The trade breaks even at $165.15 or around 2.5% above the closing price on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AWK)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
American Water Works Co's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangShort Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com