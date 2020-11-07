Market Overview

'Fast Money' Traders: Wait for Pullback on Roku

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2020 11:11am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money," Steve Grasso spoke about Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), which traded sharply higher on Friday, on better than expected earnings. Grasso said Roku checks back to its 50-day moving average habitually and that its 50-day moving average is currently around 20% lower than what the stock is trading at. With a rising 50-day moving average, Roku is "due for a 15% check back," Grasso said. He would wait and buy the stock on the pullback.

Pete Najarian said Roku had an unbelievable quarter, but he likes Grasso's idea to wait for a pullback. He thinks there might be a better opportunity to buy.

 

 

