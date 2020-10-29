Market Overview

'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss Pinterest And Amazon

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 12:49pm   Comments
Pete Najarian, Stephen Weiss and Josh Brown on CNBC's "Halftime Report" expressed their thoughts on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS).

Najarian: Pinterest has "a lot more runway in front of them," is a "stay-at-home company,'" following the company's recent third-quarter earnings results.

Weiss: "I own Amazon, but it has the most stretched valuation of the big tech names."

Brown: Amazon could "bust the $5 billion operating income number tonight [and] has the most potential for upside surprise'."

Pinterest's stock is up 30% following a big earnings beat. Amazon reports earnings after Thursday's closing bell.

