Pete Najarian And Stephen Weiss Weigh In On Apple Ahead Of Earnings

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 12:23pm   Comments
Pete Najarian and Stephen Weiss appeared on CNBC's "Halftime Report" to discuss Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) upcoming earnings after Thursday's closing bell.

"If Apple gives any positive guidance, we could see the stock hitting the $120 level," said Najarian.

Weiss had a different take.

"I don't see Apple giving guidance for the next quarter," Weiss countered. "iPhone 12 will be Apple's biggest product launch in years, and maybe ever."

Apple's stock traded up 3.6% to $115.19 at publication time.

