Pete Najarian And Stephen Weiss Weigh In On Apple Ahead Of Earnings

Pete Najarian and Stephen Weiss appeared on CNBC's "Halftime Report" to discuss Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) upcoming earnings after Thursday's closing bell.

"If Apple gives any positive guidance, we could see the stock hitting the $120 level," said Najarian.

Weiss had a different take.

"I don't see Apple giving guidance for the next quarter," Weiss countered. "iPhone 12 will be Apple's biggest product launch in years, and maybe ever."

Apple's stock traded up 3.6% to $115.19 at publication time.

See Also:

Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Apple The Day The First iPhone Debuted Would Be Worth Today

Apple Reports Earnings Amid iPhone 12 Rollout, Investors Continue Eyeing Big Tech's Leadership