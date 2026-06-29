Constellation Brands Q1 Preview: Buffett Successor Dumped 95% Of Shares — Will Q1 Justify The Exit?

Here are the earnings estimates, what experts are saying ahead of the report, and the key items to watch.

Constellation Brands Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Constellation Brands to report first-quarter revenue of $2.4 billion, down from $2.52 billion in last year’s first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Constellation Brands to report earnings per share of $3.22 for the first quarter, in line with last year’s $3.22 reported.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in three straight quarters and in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

What Experts Are Saying

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods says Constellation shares are down over the last year, even with the company’s Modelo brand becoming the top selling beer brand in the United States.

"That has been a major growth driver, but a key question is whether that momentum continues or does consumer weakness when it comes to beer drinking overall hit the bottom line," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said that the 2026 World Cup could help.

Constellation stock has traded higher after the last five earnings reports, according to Woods. The market expert said those rallies failed to continue.

Woods said a rally to the $160 level could encounter resistance.

"Look to fade shares if it rallies."

If shares fall to the uptrend level at $137, Woods says the $125 level looks like a potential entry point for investors.

"There’s no favorable advantage going into the numbers, so we need to wait for price confirmation from this consolidation phase before one can act with confidence.

Here are recent analyst ratings on Constellation Brands stock and their price targets:

Wells Fargo: Maintained Overweight rating, lowered price target from $185 to $170

TD Cowen: Assume with Buy rating, price target of $174

Needham: Reiterated Buy rating, price target of $185

JPMorgan: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $168 to $169

Jefferies: Maintained Hold rating, lowered price target from $158 to $157

Key Items to Watch

The 2026 World Cup is hosted between the United States, Canada and Mexico and saw a start of 48 teams compete in the tournament, the most ever in the event that happens every four years.

With an influx of international fans in the United States, Constellation could be a winner with its portfolio of imported beers.

The question is how big of an impact the World Cup could have given its timing and short-lived nature.

Constellation reported strong growth in the fourth quarter, owning six of the top 15 dollar share gaining brands in the beer category and being the number one high-end beer supplier in the U.S. by dollar sales.

Guidance from the company came in weaker than expected after fourth-quarter results.

Analysts and investors will be looking for strength in financials and commentary about the U.S. beer market. Guidance will also be a key area to watch, with the potential for a positive or negative revision by the company.

Greg Abel, who succeeds Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, may go a different direction. Investors won’t know if that position changed again for several months, but the stock remains linked to Buffett and the company for now.

Price Action

Constellation stock is down 3.9% to $140.60 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $126.45 to $178.14. The company’s stock price is down 0.4% year-to-date and down 13.6% over the last 52 weeks.

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