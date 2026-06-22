FedEx Q4 Preview: Market Expert Sees Stock Rallying To $345; ‘One Of The Better Turnaround Stories’

Here’s what analysts expect, what experts are watching and the key factors that could shape the stock’s next move.

FedEx Q4 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect the logistics giant to report fourth-quarter revenue of $24.06 billion, up from $22.20 billion a year ago, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The company has topped revenue estimates for five straight quarters and six of the past 10 quarters.

Wall Street expects quarterly earnings per share of $5.94, down from $6.07 in the year-ago period.

FedEx has beaten EPS estimates in four straight quarters and seven of the past 10 quarters.

What Experts Are Saying

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods says FedEx stock has "quietly become one of the better turnaround stories on Wall Street" for 2026.

"Shares have been on a strong run, up 41% this year, not because the global economy suddenly started firing on all cylinders, but because investors are rewarding execution," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said FedEx has shifted its focus on cost cutting efforts, improving efficiency and expanding margins, an effort that has worked.

The market expert said investors should see if the margin momentum continues and if the company provides more updates on cost savings after the recent spinoff of FedEx Freight.

Looking at the technicals, Woods calls out $310 as an area of support that would likely see more buyers, while the stock could also rally to $345.

"If the stock can break to new highs then upside of targets to $370 are quite achievable."

Here are other recent analyst ratings on FedEx stock and their price targets:

Key Items to Watch

FedEx completed the spinoff of FedEx Freight on June 1, meaning the fourth-quarter results will not include the full impact of the change, but the company could highlight cost savings ahead and how the split will better position both units for future growth.

In the third quarter, FedEx saw strong improvements in its Express segment, with higher package yields and cost savings, while the Freight segment saw declines due to higher costs and lower shipments.

The company is likely to emphasize how the lower-performing Freight segment is now standalone and how FedEx Corporation can improve its financials.

Analysts and investors will be closely watching for guidance in a post-Freight unit world for FedEx.

FedEx Stock Price Action

FedEx stock is up 1.5% to $329.92 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $174.01 to $345.36. FedEx stock is up 40.0% year-to-date in 2026 and up 78.9% over the last 52 weeks.

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