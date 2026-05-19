Target Q1 Preview: Did Retailer Find Its Footing? Data Shows Visits Climbed Past Three Months

Here are the earnings estimates, analyst ratings and the key items to watch.

• Target shares are advancing steadily. Why is TGT stock trading higher?

Target Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Target to report first-quarter revenue of $24.32 billion, up from $23.85 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company missed analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters, while beating estimates in six of the past 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Target to report first-quarter earnings per share of $1.34, up from $1.30 in last year's first quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in six of the past 10 quarters, including two straight quarters.

Target Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Here are some of the most recent analyst ratings on Target stock and their price targets:

Key Items to Watch

New Target CEO Michael Fiddelke officially took over on Feb. 1, 2026, to start the new quarter, with the first fiscal quarter covering the months of February, March and April.

The new CEO looks to continue the momentum for the company's financials and for the stock price.

Data from Placer.ai shows that Target visits surged during the first fiscal quarter. Here are the year-over-year visits:

February : +7.8%

: +7.8% March: +7.3%

+7.3% April: +5.5%

This marks a substantial improvement from the year-over-year visits declines of -1.8% and 4.3% in November and December and the slight growth of 0.3% in January.

This data suggests that first-quarter financials may be strong for Target and keep the momentum going.

Target shares hit new yearly highs in mid-April, with shares up around 24% year-to-date in 2026.

Target Stock Price Action

Target stock is up 2.19% to $126.09 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $83.44 to $133.10.

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