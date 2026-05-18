Home Depot Q1 Preview: Wall Street Is Slashing Targets For A Stock Already At 3-Year Lows

Home Depot Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect the home improvement retailer to report Q1 revenue of $41.54 billion. That’s up from $39.86 billion in last year's Q1, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and in seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Home Depot to report Q1 earnings per share of $3.41, down from $3.56 year-over-year.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in seven of the last 10 quarters, including the most recently reported fourth quarter.

What Home Depot Experts Are Saying

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods said the stock has been weighed down by several items ahead of earnings.

"Home Depot continues to lag the S&P 500, weighed down by a stagnant housing market, cautious consumer spending, and concerns around inflation and financing costs," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said comparable sales are one of the key items to watch on Tuesday.

"Let's see if comparable sales trends stayed positive, if management signals growing confidence and provides a full-year outlook that looks achievable without depending on a sharp housing rebound."

Here are other recent analyst ratings and their price targets:

Oppenheimer: Maintained Perform rating, lowered price target from $405 to $310

Piper Sandler: Maintained Overweight rating, lowered price target from $422 to $421

Wells Fargo: Maintained Overweight rating, lowered price target from $420 to $375

Bernstein: Maintained Market Perform rating, lowered price target from $390 to $365

Truist: Maintained Buy rating, lowered price target from $424 to $394

Key Items to Watch

The housing market remains a key theme to watch. Mortgage rates have been climbing in recent weeks, but data shows that buyers are still looking for homes.

Yet, many homeowners are unwilling to part with homes where they have low, locked-in mortgage rates. As a result, they’re likely to invest in home renovations rather than buy a new home.

This benefits companies like Home Depot and its main rival, Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) , which benefit from home renovation projects.

Visits to both stores likely rebounded in Q1, according to data from Placer.ai. Home Depot visits are up 1.9% year-over-year for Q1, with Lowe's seeing visits up 2% year-over-year in Q1. Here are the monthly breakdowns:

January : Home Depot +2.5%, Lowe's +3.9%

: Home Depot +2.5%, Lowe's +3.9% February : Home Depot +2.4%, Lowe's +1.5%

: Home Depot +2.4%, Lowe's +1.5% March: Home Depot +-0.3%, Lowe's +0.1%

Data also showed Home Depot visits up 0.2% year-over-year in April, with Lowe's visits up 2.9% year-over-year.

The rebound to positive visits for the three months in the Q1 should not be ignored. Home Depot had visits growth of 0.4% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to Placer.ai. All other quarters in 2025 and 2024 had declines in visits.

Price Action

Home Depot stock is up 1.1% to $300.86 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $296.88 to $426.75. It’s down 13% year-to-date in 2026 and down 20.7% over the last 52 weeks.

Lowe's stock is down 8.5% year-to-date in 2026 and down 5.9% over the last 52 weeks, outperforming Home Depot on both metrics.

What’s Next

Lowe's also reports quarterly results this week, with a report coming on Wednesday, May 20, before market open.

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