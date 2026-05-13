Intuitive Machines Q1 Preview: Space Stock Hits Highs As Backlog Becomes The Story

Here are the earnings estimates, analyst ratings and key items to watch.

Intuitive Machines Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Intuitive Machines to post first-quarter revenue of $204.63 million, up from $62.52 million in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in five straight quarters. The estimate would mark a quarterly record for the company.

Analysts expect the company to post a loss of 6 cents per share, an improvement on a loss of 11 cents in last year's first quarter.

The company has missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in six straight quarters.

Intuitive Machines Analyst Ratings

Here are the most recent analyst ratings on Intuitive Machines and their price targets:

KeyBanc: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $26 to $27

Roth Capital: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $25 to $35

Key Items to Watch

The space stock has soared over the last year, currently up 186% over the last 52 weeks. This comes with momentum for space stocks on the heels of a SpaceX IPO and also from Intuitive Machines strength in the sector and contract wins.

In the fourth quarter, the company announced a backlog of $943 million. Investors and analysts will be looking to see if this number grew and how much went into the first quarter results.

Guidance from the company for full year revenue calls for a range of $900 million to $1 billion, which would be around what the current backlog is.

To keep stock momentum going, Intuitive Machines may need to beat estimates, raise guidance and show backlog ahead of where it was at the end of the fourth quarter.

The company is also working towards profitability with an improvement on gross margins in the fourth quarter. Guidance from the company calls for 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be positive, putting a larger spotlight on the drive to profitability.

Contract wins, acquisitions, and overall thoughts on the space sector could also be keys in the earnings report and management commentary. The company helped the United States land on the Moon for the first time since 1972 with a lunar mission in 2024. With the recent Artemis II manned flight, space travel is gaining attention from investors and the public.

Intuitive Machines is one of several space stocks expected to benefit from a renewed focus on space travel.

Intuitive Machines Stock Price Action

LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were up 9.93% at $35.27 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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