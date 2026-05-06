Coinbase Q1 Preview: 'Everything Exchange' Dream Faces First Test After Shock Layoffs

Here are the earnings estimates, what analysts are saying ahead of the report and the key items to watch.

• Coinbase Global stock is showing downward pressure. Where is COIN stock headed?

Coinbase Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Coinbase to report first-quarter revenue of $1.50 billion, down from $2.03 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in four of the last six quarters, while beating estimates in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Coinbase to report 26 cents per share in earnings for the first quarter, down from $1.94 per share in last year's first quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the past 10 quarters, while missing estimates in the most recently reported fourth quarter.

What Coinbase Analysts Are Saying

Coinbase recently announced a round of layoffs, which Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler said could reflect "challenging conditions" for the company.

The analyst reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $240 ahead of earnings.

Brendler is lowering estimates based on weaker trading activity and pressure on stablecoin revenue.

"We see better days ahead as CLARITY should spur price recovery and add tailwinds not only to the core franchise but also COIN's expanding product suite," Brendler said.

The analyst says Coinbase remains "the best positioned name in crypto."

"While near-term results remain under pressure, we believe investors are underestimating the long-term impact of COIN's expanding product ecosystem."

Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer recently cut the price target on Coinbase stock from $267 to $260, while maintaining a Buy rating.

The analyst is lowering estimates on Coinbase due to the challenging trading environment for the crypto sector.

"Continued diversification efforts and CLARITY Act progress keep us bullish," Palmer said.

Palmer expects subscription and services revenue to show some "resilience" in the quarter.

The recent news of the job cuts is a move towards an "AI-first operating model" and less about cost-cutting, Palmer said.

Palmer expects Coinbase to be "one of the primary beneficiaries of the CLARITY Act."

Key Items to Watch

Coinbase missed estimates from analysts for both revenue and earnings per share in the fourth quarter. Investors and analysts will be looking for something of a turnaround effort in the first quarter.

The layoff news, which will see the company cut around 14% of its global workforce, will likely overshadow results given the timing of the announcement right before earnings. The company could use the cost savings from the effort as a positive for guidance.

Transaction revenue fell in the fourth quarter from the prior year and prior quarter, while subscription and services revenue was up on a year-over-year basis.

The company has worked on diversifying away from transaction revenue, with 12 products now having annualized revenue of $100 million. That diversification could help in the first quarter. This is part of the company’s goal of being the “everything exchange,” an item that got renewed focus in the fourth-quarter shareholder letter.

Bitcoin is rebounding in the second quarter with the price over $81,000 at the time of writing. This rebound could be a key topic for guidance and future expectations.

Overall, Coinbase's quarter could be a disappointment, but one that sets up opportunities and expectations for the rest of the year and for when and if the CLARITY Act passes.

Coinbase Stock Price Action

Coinbase stock is down slightly to $196.25 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $139.36 to $444.65. Coinbase stock is down 13.5% year-to-date in 2026 and nearly flat over the last 52 weeks.

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