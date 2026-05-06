Here are the earnings estimates, analysts’ ratings and key items to watch.

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CoreWeave Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect CoreWeave to report first-quarter revenue of $1.96 billion, up from $981.63 million in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters, or every quarter since going public. CoreWeave reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.57 billion, which is the current quarterly record for the company.

Analysts expect CoreWeave to report a loss of $1.20 per share in the first quarter, compared to a loss of 60 cents per share in last year's first quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in three straight quarters.

CoreWeave Analyst Ratings

Analysts have been raising their price targets on CoreWeave stock ahead of the earnings report. Here are some of the most recent analyst ratings and their price targets:

Key Items to Watch

Revenue more than doubled in the fourth quarter and the same is expected for the first-quarter results.

One of the key figures that will be watched on Thursday is the company's backlog.

CoreWeave ended the fourth quarter with a revenue backlog of $66.8 billion. Investors and analysts will look for that number to grow, given the increased CapEx estimates from many top technology companies.

Despite the strong fourth quarter, CoreWeave stock sold off, something investors will be watching for on Thursday and Friday. CoreWeave closed at $97.63 on Feb. 26 ahead of earnings. The stock opened for trading the next day at $84.22 and closed at $79.56.

CoreWeave stock struggled in February and March and bottomed out at $67.15 on March 30, the lowest price so far in 2026. Since that bottom, shares are up an impressive 103.3%.

There are high expectations for CoreWeave to more than double revenue and hit record figures, along with attention on the backlog. Shares are likely to be a big mover this week, the question is if shares can continue their impressive run from March lows or if a pullback will happen similar to the post fourth-quarter earnings report.

CoreWeave Stock Price Action

CoreWeave stock is up 7.89% to $137.99 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $50.18 to $187. CoreWeave shares are up 92% year-to-date in 2026 and up over 154% in the past 52 weeks.

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