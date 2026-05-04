Here are the earnings estimates, analyst ratings and key items to watch.

• AMC Entertainment Hldgs stock is showing downward bias. What’s next for AMC stock?

AMC Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect AMC to report first-quarter revenue of $974.61 million, up from $862.50 million in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in eight of the past 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect AMC to report a loss of 33 cents per share in the first quarter, an improvement on the loss of 58 cents per share in last year's first quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates on earnings per share in six of the last 10 quarters, including the most recently reported fourth quarter.

Analyst Ratings on AMC Stock

There have not been updated analyst ratings on AMC stock ahead of the first-quarter earnings. Here are analyst ratings from February 2026:

Macquarie: Maintained Neutral rating, lowered price target from $2 to $1.50

Maintained Neutral rating, lowered price target from $2 to $1.50 Citigroup : Maintained Sell rating, lowered price target from $1.30 to $1.10

: Maintained Sell rating, lowered price target from $1.30 to $1.10 Roth Capital: Maintained Neutral rating, lowered price target from $2 to $1.50

Key Items to Watch

AMC comes into the first-quarter financial results with momentum at the box office.

The first-quarter domestic box office was up 24.8% year-over-year to $1.78 billion, according to data from BoxOfficeMojo. This includes the box office hit "Project Hail Mary."

AMC has been aggressive with expanding its popcorn buckets and exclusive merchandise tied to movie releases, items that consumers are going to movie theaters to get either to keep or resell.

The movie theater company reported it had its highest-ever combined global admissions and food and beverage revenue for the five-day Easter period, a new 106-year record. This includes more than six million guests visiting AMC locations worldwide.

AMC also comes into the earnings report with stock momentum. The stock saw its biggest monthly gain since June 2021, with shares up 55% in April. That momentum, along with the stock trending across social media, could indicate increased attention ahead of earnings and the 2026 blockbuster lineup.

While Tuesday will focus on the first quarter, AMC CEO Adam Aron is likely to highlight what comes next, as he has been telling investors the lineup ahead is great for movies.

Alongside the already released Super Mario film that will hit second-quarter results, there are movies from the Star Wars, Toy Story, Minions, Moana, Spider-Man, Avengers, Dune and Hunger Games franchises all set to be released in 2026, with the majority being released during the summer months.

The year has a chance to be one of the biggest for movies in years, something that AMC and patient investors could benefit from. April's surge in stock price action, along with the stock trending on social media, could be only the beginning, with Tuesday's results ushering in the blockbuster 2026 era.

AMC Stock Price Action

AMC stock is down 0.69% to $1.45 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of 93 cents to $4.08. AMC stock is down 9% year-to-date in 2026.

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