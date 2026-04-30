Chevron, ExxonMobil Q1 Earnings Preview: Will High Gas Prices Overshadow Quarterly Results?

Here are the earnings estimates, analyst ratings and key items to watch.

Chevron Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Chevron to report first-quarter earnings per share of 99 cents, down from $2.18 per share in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in three straight quarters and in six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Chevron to report first-quarter revenue of $51.63 billion, up from $47.61 billion in last year's first quarter.

The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters, while beating estimates in five of the last 10 quarters overall.

Chevron Analyst Ratings

Here are the recent analyst ratings on Chevron stock ahead of earnings:

Scotiabank: Maintained Sector Perform rating, raised price target from $168 to $187

BNP Paribas: Upgraded from Neutral to Outperform, with price target of $174

RBC Capital: Maintained Outperform rating, raised price target from $200 to $220

Wells Fargo: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $204 to $222

ExxonMobil Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect ExxonMobil to report first-quarter earnings per share of $1.05, down from $1.76 in last year's first quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in seven straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter revenue of $84.53 billion, up from $83.13 billion in last year's first quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in five of the last 10 quarters overall.

ExxonMobil Analyst Ratings

Here are the recent analyst ratings on ExxonMobil stock ahead of earnings:

Scotiabank: Maintained Sector Outperform rating, raised price target from $128 to $163

BNP Paribas: Upgraded from Underperform to Neutral rating, raised price target from $125 to $165

Wolfe Research: Downgraded from Outperform to Peer Perform, with no price target

Morgan Stanley: Maintained Overweight rating, lowered price target from $172 to $172

Key Items to Watch

The earnings reports from Chevron and ExxonMobil could center on the rising price of oil and rising gas prices across the country.

The prolonged Middle East conflict with Iran is putting oil even more in the spotlight. Positive commentary about production and the margins on oil prices from the company management could see shares trade higher.

Gas prices are likely to be a hot topic during the conference call. Management for both companies will likely be cautious to talk too much about increased margins and profits from higher oil and gas prices as consumers struggle across the country.

Still, investors will look to see if this is a way to play the rising gas prices. The timing of these earnings reports could be a blessing for Chevron and ExxonMobil.

Stock Price Action

Chevron stock trades at $192.99 Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $133.77 to$ $214.71. Chevron stock is up 23.8% year-to-date in 2026.

ExxonMobil stock trades at $154.24 Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $1101.18 to $176.41. ExxonMobil stock is up 25.8% year-to-date in 2026.

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