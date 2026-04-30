Apple Q2 Preview: A New CEO, AI Doubts — Every Word Matters Now

Here are the earnings estimates, what experts are saying and key items to watch.

Apple Q2 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Apple to report second-quarter revenue of $109.68 billion, up from $95.36 billion in last year's second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 12 straight quarters.

Analysts expect Apple to report second-quarter earnings per share of $1.94, up from $1.65 in last year's second quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 12 straight quarters.

Apple goes for a 13th straight double beat on Thursday.

What Experts Are Saying

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods says Apple has several things to address on Thursday.

"Will iPhone and Services growth stay strong enough to offset rising costs and China uncertainty?" Woods asks in a weekly newsletter. "The other question they always get is if they can provide any meaningful update on AI strategy and monetization."

Woods said there will be additional topics on the conference call due to the announcement of Tim Cook’s transition and Ternus’s takeover in September.

"The AI story remains one up in the air, but this quarter isn't just about the numbers."

The market expert said questions about the CEO transition could dominate the conference call, along with some about what Ternus means for the company's AI push.

Here are some recent analyst ratings on Apple and their price targets:

UBS: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $280 to $287

Wedbush: Reiterated Outperform rating, with a price target of $350

Rosenblatt: Maintained Neutral rating, with a price target of $268

BNP Paribas: Upgraded from Neutral to Outperform rating, with a price target of $300

Bank of America Securities: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $320 to $325

Key Items to Watch

Apple has been breaking records in recent quarters across overall revenue, Services segment and iPhone revenue. The second quarter could see a pullback from those records as it won't include the holiday or launch period of a new smartphone.

That means attention could turn to China and other international regions, along with Services revenue growth globally.

Attention will also be on the CEO transition, AI and upcoming product launches.

The earnings report and subsequent stock price action from Apple could bring several of the most-followed ETFs into focus.

The technology giant also makes up a large percentage of assets in major tech-focused ETFS like the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLK) , where the stock is the second largest holding at 12.13% of assets.

Apple Stock Price Action

Apple stock is up 0.2% to $270.60 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $193.25 to $288.62. Apple stock is down 0.2% year-to-date in 2026, while shares remain up over 25% in the last 52 weeks.

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