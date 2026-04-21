Tesla Q1 Preview: Robotaxis Could Steal The Show — But Investors Want More On Optimus

Here are the earnings estimates, what analysts are saying and key items to watch.

Tesla Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Tesla to report first-quarter revenue of $22.17 billion, up from $19.34 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in four of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Tesla to report earnings per share of 30 cents for the first quarter, up from 27 cents per share year-over-year.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in only three of the last 10 quarters overall, including the most recently reported fourth quarter.

What Tesla Analysts Are Saying Ahead of Q1

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Tesla’s focus is on its AI progress and on EV demand stabilizing in its first-quarter report.

"The major focus on the conference call will be the Robotaxi rollout across seven cities in the U.S. including the recent launch in Dallas and Houston, coupled with the launch of the much-anticipated Cybercab," Ives said.

The analyst said the recent investment in xAI by Tesla could also lead to more details on what this means for the electric vehicle company and for a stake in SpaceX after the merger of xAI and SpaceX.

"We believe the Street is at a crossroads with Tesla as the bulls and bears debate how quickly the AI era will take shape over the coming year."

Ives said another key item to watch will be FSD with the recent Netherlands launch and the potential launch in more European countries.

The Wedbush analyst reiterated an Outperform rating on Tesla with a price target of $600.

Bank of America analyst Alexander Perry said Tesla's earnings and conference call are likely to focus on robotaxis and a new product pipeline.

The analyst maintained a Buy rating with a $460 price target on Tesla.

"We think TSLA is in the early stages of monetization of its autonomy capability," Perry said.

"We also believe investors will be focused on new product pipeline amidst reports of a new lower priced compact SUV in development."

The analyst said there is opportunity for Tesla to gain market share in the US EV segment as legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors work on redoing their positions in the segment.

Here are other recent analyst ratings for Tesla stock and their price targets:

TD Cowen: Maintained Buy rating, lowered price target from $510 to $490

UBS: Upgraded from Sell to Neutral rating, with price target of $352

Canaccord Genuity: Maintained Buy rating, with price target of $420

Baird: Maintained Outperform rating, lowered price target from $548 to $538

Key Items to Watch in Q1 Results

After already reporting first-quarter deliveries that came in shy of analyst estimates, Tesla's financial results report will likely focus elsewhere.

CEO Elon Musk has put heavy emphasis on the Optimus Bot humanoid robot and the robotaxis in recent earnings calls and social media posts.

The company previously said the production ramps of the Tesla Semi and CyberCab were on pace for the first half of 2026. Investors and analysts will be looking at the company's vehicle production timeline to see if everything is still on pace.

Top shareholder questions for Tesla's first quarter include questions about Optimus, FSD and robotaxis.

Tesla's share price will likely be volatile during the earnings call and could ultimately move based on how bullish Musk sounds about the future and what he promises to investors.

Tesla Stock Price Action

Tesla stock is down 1% to $388.75 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $222.79 to $498.83. Tesla shares are down 11.3% year-to-date in 2026, but remain up over 70% in the last 52 weeks.

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