Here are the earnings estimates, analyst ratings and key items to watch.

Haliburton Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Haliburton to report first-quarter revenue of $5.29 billion, down from $5.42 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters and in five of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 49 cents per share, down from 60 cents per share year-over-year. The company has beaten analyst estimates in two straight quarters and in five of the last 10 quarters overall.

Haliburton Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Here are some of the latest analyst ratings on Haliburton stock and their price targets ahead of Q1 results:

Citigroup: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $38 to $45

Morgan Stanley: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $35 to $40

Piper Sandler: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $34 to $40

Barclays: Maintained Equal-Weight rating, lowered price target from $30 to $29

Susquehanna: Maintained Positive rating, raised price target from $40 to $45

Key Items to Watch in Q1 Results

Oil stocks have soared in 2026, with some hitting all-time highs on the backdrop of increased tension in the Middle East.

Oil producers have been able to secure higher prices per barrel, with prices rising due to tensions in the Middle East.

For a company like Haliburton, which helps exploration and production companies, the quarter could be about landing new deals. Higher oil prices often lead to increased drilling and more deals to produce oil.

Analysts and investors will be looking for strong guidance and management commentary, with the geopolitical environment potentially helping the company.

The fourth quarter saw international revenue growth 7% from the third quarter, while the North American segment revenue fell quarter-over-quarter. This will be another key as Haliburton has landed key deals in international markets.

Haliburton recently announced a partnership with VoltaGrid to collaborate on power generation solutions for data centers, with a rollout in the Middle East planned for 2028. This relatively new item for the company could be an area to watch, given the increasing global demand for data centers and power sources.

Haliburton Stock Price Action

Haliburton stock trades at $36.94 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $19.22 to $41.18. Haliburton shares are up 30.7% year-to-date in 2026 and up over 68% in the last 52 weeks.

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