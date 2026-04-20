Tesla Investors Want Answers — And Their Top Q1 Questions Aren't About Deliveries

The electric vehicle giant lets shareholders submit and vote on questions before the earnings report. Here's a look at the topics and questions investors want to know the most about.

Top Tesla Q1 Shareholder Questions

When it comes to details about Tesla's first quarter results, commentary about deliveries and production don't appear among the top shareholder questions, with investors focused more on robotaxis and other items.

As of Monday morning, here are the top shareholder questions submitted, based on the number of votes for each question:

Overall, there are 872 questions submitted by Tesla shareholders. These are the most popular topics by the number of questions:

FSD: 148

Robotaxi/RoboTaxi: 93

Optimus: 70

Cybercab: 39

Cybertruck: 39

SpaceX: 37

New Models: 29

AI: 22

Tesla Insurance: 18

Top Topics Change to Tesla's Future Growth Items

The top Tesla shareholder questions center on Optimus, FSD and the Robotaxi. This is a shift from recent years when top questions were often times about deliveries and new vehicle models.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has put a heavy emphasis on the future value of Tesla coming mostly from robotaxis and Optimus, with a belief that the company can be worth more than $20 trillion.

The numerous questions related to FSD and robotaxis come as Tesla has rolled out self-driving vehicles to more cities in Texas and looks to expand its efforts nationwide.

Interestingly enough, SpaceX does not appear in the top five questions. The top-ranked SpaceX related question is:

"What are the chances SpaceX and Tesla merge?"

Recall, that a question about Tesla shareholders getting access to SpaceX IPO shares was the top voted question for the fourth quarter. The question remains mostly unanswered with Tesla investors unsure if past promises by CEO Elon Musk that they would get priority access if SpaceX ever goes public will come true.

Tesla won't answer every question in detail, but the top shareholder questions normally get read and at least heard by executives.

Tesla shares could be volatile after earnings and during the conference call and shareholder question period, as investors learn more about the future of the company.

Image via Shutterstock