Bank of America Q1 Preview: Buffett's Favorite Bank Eyes 15th Straight Earnings Beat

• Bank of America stock is trading near recent highs. Where are BAC shares going?

Here are the earnings estimates, analyst ratings and key items to watch.

Bank of America Q1 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Bank of America to report first-quarter revenue of $29.82 billion, up from $27.51 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Bank of America to report first-quarter earnings per share of $1.01, up from 90 cents per share year-over-year.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 14 straight quarters.

Bank of America Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Analysts have been mostly lowering their price targets on Bank of America stock ahead of quarterly earnings. Here are some of the most recent analyst ratings and price targets on the stock:

Key Items to Watch in Q1 Results, Management Commentary

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods said there are several items to watch among the big bank reports, including Bank of America.

"The financials posted great results last quarter but never followed through with positive price action. Last week, many of the large banks came back to life and hope to continue their winning ways as they report results this week," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said investors should watch investment banking revenue, net interest income outlook, comments on deal-making activity and headwinds mentioned by executives.

In Bank of America's last quarterly report, the company highlighted artificial intelligence initiatives helping to grow customer accounts and help with hiring costs. That could be another area for investors to watch on Wednesday.

The company said its loans were up 8% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, outpacing the banking industry. Deposits were up 3% year-over-year, a 10th consecutive quarter of growth. Consumer checking accounts also grew by around 680,000 net new accounts, marking a 28th straight quarter of consecutive net growth.

While revenue and earnings per share are the headline numbers, the customer count and metrics versus peers may be key items for investors to watch.

Another area that could become a topic of discussion is the highly anticipated SpaceX IPO, which could see Bank of America as one of the banks to lead the offering. This could mean strong awareness for Bank of America, high commissions based on the massive offering size and the potential to purchase additional shares.

Bank of America is a shareholder in SpaceX thanks to a $250 million investment made back in 2018 when the space company was valued at $30 billion. With SpaceX currently valued at $1.5 trillion or more, the bank is sitting on nice gains.

Analysts may ask the company if they plan to sell any of their holdings going forward after the company is public.

Berkshire has been selling part of its large stake in recent quarters and management commentary could see new Berkshire CEO Greg Abel decide if he wants to sell more going forward.

Bank of America Stock Price Action

Bank of America stock is up 0.17% to $53.44 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $36.49 to $57.55. Bank of America stock is down 3.2% year-to-date in 2026, but shares remain up 45% over the last 52 weeks.

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