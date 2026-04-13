Dow Jones Stocks In Spotlight: JPMorgan, Johnson & Johnson Among This Week's Earnings Reports

The Dow Jones Industrial Average enters the week in the spotlight with four of the 30 component stocks set to report quarterly earnings results this week.

Here's a look at the company's reporting and what investors should expect.

Goldman Sachs Kicks Things Off

The company reported earnings per share of $17.55, beating analyst estimates of $16.37 according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company's quarterly revenue of $17.23 billion also beat analyst estimates of $16.95 billion.

Goldman Sachs has now beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 11 straight quarters. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 11 of the last 12 quarters.

Shares of the financial giant are down 3.3% Monday, with other large financial stocks also trading lower.

JPMorgan Among Financial Reports

Following Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reported first-quarter financial results Tuesday before the market opened.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $5.49 versus $5.07 year-over-year and to report revenue of $48.77 billion versus $46.01 billion year-over-year.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 14 straight quarters and beaten analyst estimates for revenue in seven straight quarters and nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

JPMorgan shares are down around 5% year-to-date in 2026, with shares down 0.2% on Monday.

Johnson & Johnson Q1 On Deck

Healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reports first-quarter financial results Tuesday before market open.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $2.68, down from $2.77 year-over-year. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $23.54 billion, up from $21.89 billion year-over-year.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine of the last 10 quarters, with a rare miss in the fourth quarter.

Johnson & Johnson has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in seven straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson are up 14.8% year-to-date in 2026 as one of the best-performing components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Travelers Rounds Out Week

Insurance giant Travelers (NYSE:TRV) reports first-quarter financial results Thursday before market open.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $6.92 and revenue of $11.60 billion, versus $1.91 and $11.81 billion in last year's first quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in seven straight quarters and in eight of the last 10 quarters overall. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in six straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Travelers stock is up around 3% year-to-date in 2026.

Dow Jones In The Spotlight

While this week sees only four of the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the companies reporting are among the larger components in the price-weighted index.

In the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) ,Goldman Sachs is the largest component at 11.66%. The other three stocks reporting are also in the top 14 holdings, as shown below:

JPM: 3.98% of assets, eighth largest holding

TRV: 3.82% of assets, 12th largest holding

JNJ: 3.06% of assets, 14th largest holding

Together, the four companies reporting make up around 22.5% of the ETF's assets.

Johnson & Johnson was one of the top-performing Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks in 2025, with shares up 43.5%, ranking third among the 30 stocks. Overall, 23 of the 30 components were up in 2025.

In 2026, with four and a half months nearly gone, around half of the 30 components are trading positive year-to-date.

Strong reports from any of these Dow Jones components could help kickstart the overall market index and ETFs that track the performance. The four stocks listed above also serve as key indicators for their sectors and could provide a boost to areas like financials, health care and insurance.

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