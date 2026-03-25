Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) could continue its comeback journey when the company reports fourth-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

Here are the earnings estimates and key items to watch.

• What is BLNK stock doing today?

Blink Charging Q4 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Blink Charging to report fourth-quarter revenue of $28.56 million, down from $30.18 million in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in four of the last five quarters, including the most recently reported third quarter.

Analysts expect Blink to report a loss of 11 cents per share in the fourth quarter, versus a loss of 15 cents year-over-year.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in six of the last 10 quarters, including the third quarter.

Key Items to Watch

Blink Charging stock is down significantly over the last year, with shares trading under $1 since Dec. 10, 2025.

Concerns of dilution will remain a hot topic for the company, but recent improvements to operating expenses and cash burn could help alleviate some of that pressure and help boost earnings per share in future quarters.

The company highlighted eliminating $13 million in annual operating expenses as of the end of the third quarter. More expense improvements will be an area to watch in Thursday's report.

"Our focus on simplifying operations, reducing costs, and executing with discipline is yielding tangible results as we pursue profitability," Blink Charging CEO Mike Battaglia said after third-quarter results.

Services revenue was a highlight in the third quarter, with the segment up 35.5% year-over-year. This could be a key area to watch.

The company has transitioned to contract manufacturing, which could provide some changes to financials and future year-over-year comparisons among segments.

Future highlights could include the company's launch of cryptocurrency payments and the new Shasta L2 charger. Those two items could be key highlights in Thursday's report.

"The business is trending in the right direction, with improved focus, execution and financial discipline that support our long-term growth objectives," Battaglia also said after third-quarter results.

Battaglia said Blink expects sequential revenue growth and strong momentum in recurring revenue going forward. The fourth quarter results could show if that is true heading into a new fiscal year.

Blink Charging Stock Price Action

Blink Charging shares are up 19.73% to 67 cents on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of 54 cents to $2.65. Blink Charging stock is up 0.36% year-to-date in 2026, with shares down 33% over the last year.

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