• XPeng stock is building positive momentum. What’s pushing XPEV stock higher?

Recent Delivery Declines

Analysts expect XPeng to report fourth-quarter revenue of $3.32 billion, up from $2.21 billion in the prior year's fourth quarter, according to Benzinga Pro.

While revenue growth could be a positive, the company may have to answer for recent vehicle sales declines.

In January, the company sold 20,011 vehicles, down 34% year-over-year. The decline came with the company growing its global presence.

XPeng reported February deliveries of 15,256 vehicles, down 49.9% year-over-year. The decline came with the global launch of the P7+ during the month across 18 countries.

Other Items to Watch

The company plans to begin large-scale production of the IRON humanoid robot by the end of 2026. The robot stands at 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 171 pounds. XPeng sees IRON as a rival for Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot.

XPeng wants to utilize IRON for retail services, tour guiding and more services with a goal of producing over one million units by the end of 2029.

Investors could get more details on the timeline of robotics and what it could mean for future XPeng revenue.

The company could also share more details on a joint development for an electric SUV for the Chinese market alongside partner Volkswagen. The vehicle is expected to be launched later this year.

XPeng Stock Price Action

XPeng stock is up 1.68% to $19.08 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $15.38 to $28.24. XPeng stock is down 6.9% year-to-date in 2026 and down 20% over the past 52 weeks.

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