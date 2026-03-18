FedEx Q3 Preview: Wall Street Is Upbeat; Will A Fourth Double Beat Boost Stock Back To Record Highs?

Here are the earnings estimates, analyst ratings and key items to watch.

FedEx Q3 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect the transportation and logistics giant to report Q3 revenue of $23.52 billion, up from $22.20 billion in last year's Q3, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters and five of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect FedEx to report earnings per share of $4.13, versus $4.51 year-over-year. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in three straight quarters and in seven of the last 10 quarters overall.

FedEx Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Analysts have been raising their price targets on FedEx stock ahead of quarterly results. Here are some of the most recent analyst ratings on FedEx and their price targets:

JPMorgan: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $294 to $424

Evercore ISI Group: Maintained In-Line rating, raised price target from $364 to $380

TD Cowen: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $313 to $383

Key Items to Watch in FedEx Q3 Results

Tariffs have not been a big topic in 2026 for companies reporting quarterly results, but FedEx could break the mold and use its results and commentary to share an update after the Supreme Court ruling.

One item that could boost FedEx stock in 2026 is a recent investor day that shares goals and future financial projections.

The company put an emphasis on premium growth, expanding AI capabilities and boosting profitability and shareholder value.

Among the key financial figures shared at the event was a revenue goal of around $98 billion by 2029.

Another area for investors and analysts to watch is the acquisition of InPost by FedEx and several other parties. The acquisition was covered briefly at the investor day, but could get more focus during the earnings call.

The spinoff of FedEx Freight, expected to be completed on June 1, could be another area of topic. The move is part of the company's efforts to streamline operations and unlock shareholder value.

FedEx adjusted its revenue and earnings per share guidance after second-quarter results, and investors and analysts could expect another strong quarter to have a similar impact on full-year guidance.

FedEx Stock Price Action

FedEx stock was down 1.4% to $349.74 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $194.30 to $392.86. FedEx stock is up 19.3% year-to-date in 2026 and shares are up over 40% in the last year.

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