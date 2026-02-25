Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reports fourth-quarter (Q4) results on Wednesday after the market close, with analysts warning the report could significantly impact the tech sector. Strong results and guidance could boost investor sentiment, according to Benzinga readers.

Benzinga Readers Predict Nvidia Q4 Beat

Analysts expect Nvidia to report Q4 revenue of $65.64 billion, up from $39.3 billion in Q4 last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

Analysts expect Nvidia to report Q4 earnings per share of $1.50. That’s up from 89 cents per share in last year's Q4.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in 13 straight quarters and earnings-per-share estimates in 12 straight quarters.

Benzinga recently polled readers of the morning "Ring the Bell" newsletter for their fourth-quarter prediction.

"Will Nvidia beat Q4 estimates?" Benzinga asked.

The results as of the time of writing were:

Yes: 84.3%

No: 15.7%

By a sizable margin, Benzinga readers predict that Nvidia will beat Q4 estimates. This could be good news for the stock, the semiconductor and technology sectors, and global stock markets, given the company’s size and importance.

Why Benzinga Reader Prediction Matters

While the "Ring the Bell' prediction is only one data point, it comes from a reader base that is well-tuned to the stock markets and has a history of being right.

Last quarter, Benzinga began adding polls for some of the top earnings reports. Results from the reader polls were impressive, with a 98% accuracy rate last quarter for whether companies would beat or miss analyst estimates.

These were the companies that received the highest percentage of yes votes from users predicting an earnings beat and ultimately beat both revenue and earnings per share estimates for the recent quarter:

When looking for an edge in the market, viewing crowdsourced polls, such as those from the “Ring the Bell” newsletter, can provide strong consensus on whether a company is likely to beat estimates.

Benzinga publishes the “Ring the Bell” newsletter each trading day, and you can subscribe to that newsletter and several others for free.

Each newsletter features summaries and links to some of the best stories from the previous day, along with key figures from major stock market indexes. Readers of the newsletter get an in-depth look at market quotes, a market heatmap and a recap of the previous trading day.

What's Next For Nvidia Stock

Beating estimates can lead to the company seeing its shares trade higher and sometimes to raising guidance, which can be another catalyst for a share price.

Along with predicting if Nvidia will beat estimates, the other question is: What happens to Nvidia stock after Q4 results?

On Wednesday's episode of "PreMarket Playbook," a Benzinga daily YouTube show, viewers predicted the answer to that question.

"Nvidia Earnings Tonight – What Happens Next?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

Beat, but already priced in: 53%

Massive beat – New highs incoming: 30%

In-Line, market shrugs: 11%

Miss – AI trade pullback

A slim majority of the show’s viewers predict an earnings beat, but that the stock won't have a huge reaction. Thirty percent of viewers predict strong earnings from Nvidia and shares rallying to new highs.

Nvidia Stock Price Action

Nvidia stock is up 1.4% to $195.58 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $86.62 to $212.19. Nvidia stock is up 3.6% year-to-date in 2026.

Image: Shutterstock