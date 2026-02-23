Here are the earnings estimates and recent analyst commentary ahead of the quarterly financial results.

Nvidia Q4 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Nvidia to report fourth-quarter revenue of $65.64 billion, up from $39.33 in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 13 straight quarters.

Analysts expect Nvidia to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.50, up from 89 cents per share in last year's fourth quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 12 straight quarters.

Guidance from the company calls for revenue to be in a range of $63.70 billion to $66.30 billion.

Nvidia Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Analysts remain bullish on Nvidia heading into quarterly results. Data from Benzinga shows a price target range of $195 to $352 from more than 30 analysts with a consensus Buy rating and consensus price target of $261.54.

Here are some of the most recent analyst notes and ratings on Nvidia:

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh reiterated an Overweight rating on Nvidia with a price target of $275.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $250.

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $230.

KeyBanc on Nvidia

Improvements in China could help drive strong quarterly results, Vinh said in a new investor note.

"We expect NVDA to report strong results/guidance with F4Q revs of $69B and F1Q rev guide in the range of $74B-$75B," Vinh said.

The analyst said items such as Blackwell shipments, H200 shipments to China and memory shortages could be key items to watch in the results. Vinh estimates that H200 shipments to China could represent $3 billion to $3.5 billion in revenue for the quarter.

Vinh said the H200 China shipments represent "meaningful revenue contributions" for the quarter and guidance.

The analyst also sees continued strong demand for Blackwell as a key to the quarterly results and guidance.

"We expect increasing shipments of Blackwell Ultra to be a key driver of strong results and guidance, with tailwinds expected from both unit and ASPs."

DA Davidson on Nvidia

The importance of Nvidia's earnings report could be less noticeable than in recent years, Luria said in a new investor note.

"The market has picked other AI winners, including Google, Broadcom, memory chips and optical companies," Luria said.

The analyst said this could create an opportunity for Nvidia stock.

"While these other companies' expectations are discounting a multi-year AI cycle, we believe that NVDA's share price is discounting a 2026 peak in AI demand."

The analyst said there is no reason why Nvidia won't report a good quarter and keep its history of 50%+ growth.

"Its main customers Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta have maintained or increased significant capex growth guidance for this year and that easily supports this trajectory."

Wedbush on Nvidia

A key question for Nvidia's earnings report could be when investor sentiment shifts in the semiconductor stock, Bryson said in an investor note.

"We fully expect the leading supplier of AI silicon will exceed estimates and guide above Street given continued positive data points through CQ4 as well as seemingly healthy spending setup through 2026," Bryson said.

The analysts said key items to watch are customer spending patterns, Neocloud builder spending intentions and supply chain data.

"We see this supply chain certainty as ensuring NVDA continues to hold its dominant share position through 2026."

Bryson said the stock setup heading into earnings could be similar to 2025, when there were concerns around DeepSeek that weighed on shares, while this time the concerns are ASIC competition and the financing of data centers.

"We believe the outcome will be the same with the next meaningful newsflow likely positive and NVDA numbers set to continue moving higher."

Nvidia Stock Price Action

Nvidia stock closed up 0.91% to $191.55 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $86.63 to $212.19. Nvidia stock is up 2.71% year-to-date in 2026 and shares are up 47% over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: Mijansk786 on Shutterstock