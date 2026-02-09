Beverage giant Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has rallied at the start of 2026. Fourth-quarter financial results, due Tuesday before market open, could send shares higher or cool the rally.

Here are the earnings estimates, what experts are saying ahead of the report and the key items to watch.

Coca-Cola Q4 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Coca-Cola to report fourth-quarter revenue of $12.05 billion, up from $11.54 billion in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in eight of the last 10 quarters, including the third quarter.

Analysts expect Coca-Cola to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of 56 cents, up from 55 cents per share in last year's fourth quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in seven straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

What Experts Are Saying About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is not a "typical momentum name,” according to Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods.

"The consumer staple rarely makes the moves it's been experiencing so far this year," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said he'd be surprised to see shares go much higher after Tuesday's earnings report, but highlights the shift in what investors are looking for in 2026.

"The recent run is more emblematic of an investor shift than anything the soda giant has done. Slow and steady growth and a loyal retail customers have been the one consistent in the stock."

Woods said the company's navigation of tariffs and market rotation could break the trend and push shares higher, but technicals and history suggest the move may be over.

"The stock can push higher, but given its nature when fast moves happen, if you try to chase them, you are often too late."

The market expert highlights $82 as the upside target if a move happens.

"This is the classic buy and hold stock — most consumer staples are. When they move, they do so quickly and then they consolidate again for months on end."

Woods said earnings results do matter, but the recent rally could mean shares move lower, creating a "buy the dip and hold" opportunity for investors.

"Market conditions have changed to a value focus and Coca-Cola is back on the shopping list."

Here are the other recent analyst ratings on Coca-Cola and their price targets:

Wells Fargo: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $79 to $87

Jefferies: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $84 to $88

Key Items To Watch In Coca-Cola's Q4 Earnings Results

The company, which also operates in the foods segments, saw 4% year-over-year revenue growth for its North American beverage segment and 3.5% year-over-year revenue growth for its international beverage segment.

The strong results could set expectations high for Coca-Cola's fourth quarter. Coca-Cola reported strong third-quarter results that beat analyst estimates, with overall sales up 5% year over year.

The company saw its sparkling soft drinks perform well in the third quarter, while other beverage segments declined.

Investors and analysts will closely monitor the results to see whether Coca-Cola reports growth in sparkling beverages and other beverage segments.

With a new CEO at the helm, Coca-Cola could be closely watched as a value, low-growth name that could be scaled back in the portfolio, depending on the company's management commentary.

Consumer staple ETFs will be on watch with Coca-Cola's earnings report, including the iShares US Consumer Staples (NYSE:IYK) , which holds KO stock as its second-largest holding at 11.76%.

Coca-Cola Stock Price Action

Coca-Cola stock is down 1.2% to $78.06 on Monday, within its 52-week trading range of $63.66 to $79.20. The company’s shares are up 12.9% year-to-date in 2026 and up 20.9% over the last 52 weeks.

For comparison, PepsiCo stock is up 17.1% year-to-date in 2026 and up 15.4% over the last 52 weeks.

Image: Shutterstock