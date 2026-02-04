Gaming company Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) could provide more details on some of its viral hit games and its monetization efforts, along with newly announced AI tools when the company reports fourth-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

• Roblox stock is trading near recent lows. What’s the outlook for RBLX shares?

Here are the earnings estimates, what analysts are saying ahead of the report and key items to watch.

Roblox Q4 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Roblox to report fourth-quarter revenue of $2.08 billion, up from $1.36 billion in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in seven of the past 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Roblox to report a loss of 48 cents per share, compared to a loss of 33 cents per share in last year's fourth quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last 10 quarters, including the most recently reported third quarter.

Roblox Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Analysts have been lowering their price targets on Roblox ahead of the earnings report.

One analyst who remains bullish on Roblox is B. Riley Securities analyst Drew Crum. The analyst initiated coverage on Roblox with a Buy rating and a price target of $125 in December.

Crum highlights viral hits like "Grow a Garden" that have led to a surge in user engagement. The analyst also highlighted how increased investments in safety and AI can help Roblox grow its market share.

The analyst said Roblox had seven titles that topped the 10 million daily average user milestone in the third quarter, providing multiple hits for the company that kept users coming back.

Crum said hit games can help Roblox sustain strong bookings growth and daily users. The growth comes as Roblox has been working on aging up its user base instead of seeing its users leave the platform as they get older.

Here are other analyst ratings on Roblox and their price targets:

Key Items to Watch in Roblox's Q4 Earnings Results

This week, Roblox announced new 4D creation tools for users. The new launch expands on the company's open source AI model used to generate 3D objects that was launched last year.

Roblox said the new tools are important as they allow users to create items that can be moved and react to players within games in the company's gaming ecosystem.

The gaming company continues to create and launch new tools, including those using AI, that allow for more game creation by users.

Roblox could highlight the new tools and its use of AI tools to keep game creators and users coming back to the platform.

Other items likely to be watched by investors and analysts include a focus on minor safety, including a new age check to use chat in the U.S.

Another area of focus could be partnerships. The company has landed key partnerships with companies like Mattel, Netflix, e.l.f. Beauty and Lionsgate over the past year and FIFA. Roblox is likely to announce new partnerships and highlight its strong demand from brands to connect with its loyal users.

Third quarter results for Roblox were strong, with daily active users up 70% year-over-year and monthly unique payers up 88% year-over-year.

Roblox stock was over $100 for the months of June through November before falling. Expectations could be high for the quarter, but the recent selloff could also create opportunity if Roblox reports strong metrics and engagement for hits like "Grow a Garden" and "Steal a Brainrot."

Roblox Stock Price Action

Roblox stock closed Wednesday down 3.52% to $63.07 versus a 52-week trading range of $50.10 to $150.59. Roblox stock is down 50% In six months and 22.1% year-to-date in 2026.

Photo: Shutterstock