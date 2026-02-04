IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) used to dig for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) . Now it wants to mine the cloud. In less than two years, the company has leapt from crypto pioneer to "Neocloud" upstart — and Thursday’s second quarter earnings will decide whether that reinvention looks visionary or overreach.

$9.7B Microsoft Partnership

Once known as Iris Energy, IREN has pivoted hard into AI infrastructure, locking in a $9.7 billion partnership with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to host next-generation compute.

What began as stranded-energy Bitcoin sites are now being rebuilt into data centers meant to power AI workloads at scale.

The transformation is dramatic — but also expensive, and Wall Street knows it.

Dilution Risk Ignites As Q2 Earnings Loom

IREN stock was down nearly 19% intraday by 1 PM ET on Wednesday. With second-quarter earnings to be announced post-market hours on Thursday, IREN stock is bracing for impact. Down 28% over the past five days, the stock appears to be focused less on revenue and more on dilution risk.

IREN needs roughly 140,000 GPUs by year-end, and the market fears that equity issuance will be the bill payer. For a stock that has already run 314% over the past year, that anxiety hits hard.

Cloud Vs. Bitcoin Earnings Test

If IREN shows clear milestones, financing clarity, and disciplined rollout, the Microsoft deal could look like a platform, not a gamble.

What's At Stake For Investors

IREN has cooled materially from its highs, and that's why earnings matter so much. This is no longer a Bitcoin story — it's a credibility test for its cloud ambitions.

Thursday decides whether IREN is a Bitcoin miner that got lucky, or a real cloud contender that got early.

Image: Shutterstock