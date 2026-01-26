General Motors Q4 Earnings Preview: Auto Giant Goes For 14th Straight Double Beat

Automotive giant General Motors (NYSE:GM) is set to report fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday before the market opens. While the report may not be as anticipated as Tesla's quarterly results later this week, GM's report could show how the company is trying to grow and scale back electric efforts at the same time.

Here are the earnings estimates, analyst ratings and key items to watch.

General Motors Q4 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect General Motors to report fourth-quarter revenue of $45.79 billion, down from $47.70 billion in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates for 14 straight quarters.

Analysts expect General Motors to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.24, up from $1.92 in last year's fourth quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 13 straight quarters.

General Motors Analysts Raise Price Targets

Several analysts have increased their price targets on General Motors stock ahead of the fourth-quarter financial results. Here are some of the latest analyst ratings and their price targets:

Barclays: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $85 to $100

JPMorgan: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $85 to $100

HSBC: Maintained Hold rating, raised price target from $48 to $75

Citigroup: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $86 to $98

Key Items to Watch for GM's Q4 Earnings

General Motors’ earnings report comes as the company saw strong electric vehicle growth in 2025, but is pulling back its EV efforts going forward.

The company's Chevrolet Equinox (#3) and Chevrolet Blazer (#9) were among the top 10 selling EVs in the United States for 2025. The Equinox saw deliveries up by more than 100% year-over-year. GM had around 13% market share in the United States for EVs in 2025 with unit deliveries up 20% year-over-year in the region.

The ending of the Federal EV tax credit in the third quarter has GM and other legacy automakers scaling back EV efforts to focus on more profitable traditional automobiles.

A recent report said GM is ending production of its most affordable EV, the Chevrolet Bolt, to make room for shifting production of other automotives from overseas to the United States.

While GM is scaling back its efforts, CEO Mary Barra recently reaffirmed the company's commitment to long-term EV growth.

This comes as global EV deliveries are up 20% year-over-year. While U.S. EV sales could face pressure due to the tax credit being gone, other countries are seeing growth.

GM reported its strongest U.S. overall automotive third-quarter market share in this year's third quarter, dating back to 2017. Investors and analysts will be looking for strength again in the U.S., along with international markets.

Investors and analysts will also be looking into commentary on tariffs and profitability and a look at how the company's shifts away from some EV models and to producing some models in the United States could contribute to getting around tariffs and boosting profitability.

With the fourth quarter complete, attention could quickly turn to guidance for the next fiscal year.

GM Stock Price Action

General Motors stock was down 0.3% to $79.43 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $41.60 to $85.18. General Motors stock is up 45.7% over the last 52 weeks.

Photo: Formatoriginal via Shutterstock