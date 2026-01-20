Oil company Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) could highlight the opportunity ahead for the sector in Venezuela when the company reports fourth-quarter financial results before market open Wednesday.

Here are the earnings estimates, analyst ratings and key items to watch.

Halliburton Q4 Earnings Estimates

Analysts expect Halliburton to report fourth-quarter revenue of $5.41 billion, down from $5.61 billion in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters, but only in four of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Halliburton to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of 55 cents, down from 70 cents per share in last year's fourth quarter.

The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share in the third quarter and has beaten estimates in five of the last 10 quarters, along with three in-line earnings per share figures.

Analysts Raise Halliburton Stock Price Target

Halliburton analysts raised their price targets after the third quarter double beat and have been raising the price target to start 2026.

Here are several recent analyst ratings on Halliburton and their price targets:

Piper Sandler: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $29 to $30

Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $29 to $30 TD Cowen: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $38 to $39

Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $38 to $39 Susquehanna : Maintained Positive rating, raised price target from $29 to $36

: Maintained Positive rating, raised price target from $29 to $36 Evercore ISI Group: Downgraded from Outperform to In-Line rating, raised price target from $28 to $35

Key Items to Watch for Halliburton's Q4 Earnings Report

Halliburton's earnings report comes on the heels of the recent military action in Venezuela that could see the U.S. open up drilling opportunities in the country for American oil companies.

With a need to improve the country's oil drilling infrastructure, Halliburton is viewed as one of the potential winners and could be a winner no matter which oil companies land drilling rights.

The company could be asked about its conversations with the Trump administration and oil companies regarding Venezuela and how big a future opportunity for revenue and earnings the country could be.

In the third quarter, Halliburton saw North America segment revenue up 5% quarter-over-quarter, while International segment revenue was flat quarter-over-quarter.

Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller said the company is investing in "differentiated technologies that drive long-term performance."

New investments, international growth and the opportunity in Venezuela could be key topics to watch from the earnings report and conference call.

Halliburton Stock Price

Halliburton stock trades at $32 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $18.72 to $33.72. Halliburton stock is up more than 8% over the last 52 weeks.

Photo by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock