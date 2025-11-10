Oklo Q3 Preview: Will Company Commentary Show That 'High-Flying Valuations Have Been Justified'

Nuclear technology company Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) could highlight recent partnerships and progress on developing advanced fission power plants when the company reports third-quarter financial results Tuesday after market close.

Here are the earnings estimates, what experts are saying and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 13 cents per share for the third quarter, down from a loss of 8 cents per share in last year's third quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst earnings-per-share estimates in four of the five quarters since going public in May 2024 via a SPAC merger.

The company is currently pre-revenue with no revenue estimates for the third quarter.

Read Also: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Plug, Oklo, Circle And More

What Experts Are Saying: Oklo has been "one of the hottest stocks of 2025," according to Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods.

"Shares are up 430% year-to-date but have fallen over 42% since its mid-October peak of $193," Woods writes in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said the latest earnings report could help investors decide what price the stock should trade at. "Investors will get a good peek as to whether those recent high-flying valuations have been justified when they release earnings results Tuesday afternoon."

The chart, he said, shows a head-and-shoulder top appearing that could signal the recent sell-off is not over yet.

Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas recently initiated coverage of Oklo with a Buy rating and a $175 price target.

The analyst said a new nuclear age is emerging "where nuclear assets grow not only in volume but as a percentage of the global energy mix."

Gianarikas said the demand for nuclear energy is likely to remain high even without a surge in AI demand.

The analyst said demand for clean power could help boost nuclear energy demand in the future. Oklo is likely to have reactor buildouts financed by debt and investment tax credits. "This financing mix could help bolster long-term returns on capital with, potentially, minimal requirements for additional equity."

The analyst said Oklo is becoming a "new energy leader" and highlighted its vertical integration.

Here are other recent analyst ratings of Oklo and their price targets:

Bank of America Securities: Downgraded from Neutral to Buy, raised price target from $92 to $117

Barclays: Initiated with an Overweight rating, with a price target of $146

Goldman Sachs: Initiated with a Neutral rating, with a price target of $117

Key Items to Watch: As a pre-revenue company, Oklo's earnings reports and news releases have mostly been about partnerships.

This will be a key to watch for investors and analysts to see how far into the process the company is and when reactors will be built and up and running. A previous timeline showed plans for the company's first nuclear commercial operations to be in late 2027 or early 2028.

Oklo's earnings report also comes after the Trump Administration struck a deal with uranium company Cameco for nuclear reactors. The White House has been paying increasing attention to the nuclear sector in recent months, which has helped boost interest in nuclear stocks.

Considered a meme stock by some, Oklo is currently the fourth-largest holding in the newly relaunched Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSE:MEME), representing 7.56% of assets.

Oklo is also included in the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), which Cathie Wood and Ark Invest manage. The ETF has sold some Oklo shares in both September and October, though, lowering the weight of the company in the ETF to 0.75%.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo stock is down 1.9% to $110.50 on Monday, within its 52-week trading range of $17.14 to $193.84.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock