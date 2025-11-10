Beyond Meat Q3 Preview: Investors Hope Delayed Report Shows Growth, Future Plans

Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) is set to report third-quarter financial results Monday after market close.

The report comes after the company delayed its earnings report, originally planned for last week.

Here are the earnings estimates and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Beyond Meat to report third-quarter revenue of $68.96 million, down from $81.01 million in last year's third quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst revenue estimates in two straight quarters, while beating them in six of the last 10 quarters.

Analysts expect the company to report a loss of 31 cents per share for the third quarter, an improvement from a loss of 41 cents per share in last year's third quarter.

The company's preliminary guidance calls for third-quarter revenue of $68 million to $73 million, which could indicate a potential beat.

Key Items to Watch: Beyond Meat has soared in interest in recent weeks thanks to posts on social media showing the potential surge in valuation for the well-known company.

The company became the fifth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro for the month of October, after not being among the top 12 most-searched tickers in other months for the year.

Strong mentions on social media drove the stock to $3 in October, the highest level in four months.

The stock also attracted significant interest and faced a potential short squeeze when the newly relaunched Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSE:MEME) added it to its top holdings.

Beyond Meat is currently the fifth largest stock in the ETF, representing 7.54% of the fund's assets.

The rise in value of Beyond Meat also saw some questions on valuation with "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli publicly announcing he was shorting the stock.

Analysts are also questioning the valuation of the stock. Here are the recent analyst ratings on Beyond Meat and their price targets from October:

BTIG: Reiterated Neutral rating, no price target

Mizuho: Maintained Underperform rating, lowered price target from $2.00 to $1.50

TD Cowne: Maintained Sell rating, lowered price target from $2.00 to $0.80

After the delay in financial results reporting, investors are likely ready to hear some good third-quarter financial numbers and more about the company’s future. Investors will likely want to hear more about debt levels and future financing, as well as which stores the company is in and how sales demand could increase.

Without strong guidance or future commentary, investors could quickly lose interest in the meme stock rally, which has already been losing its legs.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat stock is down 1.1% to $1.38 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $0.50 to $7.69. Beyond Meat shares are down 31.7% over the last month and down 64.4% year-to-date in 2025.

