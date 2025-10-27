Credit card and financial company Visa Inc (NYSE:V) could provide an update on consumer spending health when the company reports fourth-quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday.

Here are the earnings estimates, what experts are saying, and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Visa to report fourth-quarter revenue of $10.61 billion, up from $9.62 billion in last year's fourth quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst revenue estimates in four straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect Visa to report fourth-quarter earnings per share of $2.97, up from $2.71 in last year's fourth quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates in four straight quarters and in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

What Experts Are Saying: Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods highlighted Visa as one of the top stocks to watch for earnings during the week.

"Visa shares have gone nowhere in recent months reflecting concerns over a more competitive landscape, macro/volume risk, and high valuation expectations," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said the stock has stalled since its last quarterly results.

"Watch for commentary on volume growth and network vulnerability due to competition for alternative payment methods. Even if the numbers are good, any hint of slowing growth or margin compression could be taken negatively because investors want growth to continue."

The market strategist said Visa showing strong volumes and margin control, along with addressing the competition could help boost shares.

Woods said the earnings report comes after a strong report from American Express (NYSE:AXP), which bodes well for Visa.

Here are recent analyst ratings on Visa and their price targets:

Citigroup: Initiated with Buy rating and price target of $450

Wells Fargo: Initiated with Overweight rating and price target of $412

KeyBanc: Assumes with Overweight rating, no price target

Baird: Maintained Outperform rating, raised price target from $400 to $410

Key Items to Watch: Visa is one of multiple companies from the Dow Jones Industrial Average that report quarterly financial results this week.

Visa is one of the largest stocks in the index due to the price-weighted structure. In the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA), which tracks the index, the credit card company is the seventh largest holding at 4.52% of assets.

Visa is also a top holding of Warren Buffett in the Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) portfolio.

A strong or poor earnings report could make Berkshire Hathaway stock and ETFs related to the Dow Jones Index volatile.

Visa's third-quarter double beat included revenue up 14% year-over-year and earnings per share of $2.98.

The company said payments volume was up 8% year-over-year in the third quarter, while processed transactions were up 10% year-over-year. Cross-border volume was a bright spot in the third quarter, up 12% year-over-year.

Visa CEO Ryan McInerney said consumer spending was "resilient" during the third-quarter results, highlighting growth for discretionary and non-discretionary spending in the U.S.

American Express recently reported quarterly results and reported strong quarterly figures, raised guidance and cited strong consumer spending in the quarter. Visa could have a similar report that shows growth across several key metrics.

Investors and analysts will also be looking for more information on the company's growth plans. Innovation in AI and stablecoins are two areas that McInerney said would "shape the future of commerce."

V Price Action: Visa stock trades at $349.34 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $281.35 to $375.51. Visa stock is up 10.5% year-to-date in 2025.

