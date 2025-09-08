Oracle Q2 Preview: Analyst Highlights 'AI-Related Bookings Momentum' With Shares Near All-Time Highs

Oracle Corporation ORCL looks to keep financial momentum going with first-quarter financial results coming Tuesday after market close.

Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter revenue of $15.03 billion, up from $13.31 billion in last year's first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Oracle beat analyst estimates for revenue in the fourth quarter, after missing two straight quarters. The firm has only beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts also expect Oracle to report first-quarter earnings per share of $1.48, up from $1.39 in last year's first quarter.

The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share in the fourth quarter, which came after two straight quarter misses. Oracle has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

What Analysts Are Saying

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy maintains a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $185 to $210.

Oracle is likely to show "AI-related bookings momentum" in the quarterly results, Murphy said, adding, "We continue to see ongoing momentum across core AI infrastructure bookings in the broader tech industry.”

Oracle will likely provide more details on a $30 billion per year revenue deal it disclosed in late June.

"We are favorably impressed by Oracle's successes within the AI arena and the cadence of securing large OCI-related bookings in support of its future growth,” Murphy adds. Investors will be looking to see bookings momentum and execution on contracts in the quarterly results.

Oracle's results come as Microsoft MSFT and Amazon AMZN have show demand outpacing supply for the cloud infrastructure sector, Murphy added.

Murphy noted “the underlaying organic recurring revenue growth trend” and expects the cloud shift to progress.

Here are other recent analyst ratings on Oracle and their price targets:

Morgan Stanley: Maintained Equal-Weight rating, raised price target from $175 to $246

Barclays: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $221 to $281

Mizuho: Maintained Outperform rating, raised price target from $245 to $300

Key Items to Watch: Oracle has been the subject of layoffs in recent months. Investors and analysts will be monitoring to seeing what the company has to say on the subject and what its overall cost cutting efforts look like as it ramps up AI-related spending.

The company is investing in the cloud infrastructure space that includes Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc GOOGL and that could be a key topic during the results and analyst questions.

Cloud infrastructure revenue was up 52% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

Overall cloud revenue spiked 27% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

After a strong fourth quarter, investors and the company are expecting big things.

Oracle CEO Safra Catz praised fiscal 2025 as “a very good year,” and expects revenue growth rates “will be dramatically higher” in 2026.

The company expects cloud revenue to grow 40% in fiscal 2026, up from 24% growth in fiscal 2025. It also anticipates that cloud infrastructure revenue to grow 70% in fiscal 2026, up from 50% growth in fiscal 2025.

Investors and analysts will look to see if bullish guidance remains or receives an update.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle stock is up 3.6% to $241.17 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $118.86 to $260.87. Shares hit the new all-time highs at the end of July. Oracle stock is up 45% year-to-date in 2025.

