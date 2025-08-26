CrowdStrike Q2 Earnings Ahead: Will Investors Like Nancy Pelosi And Marjorie Taylor Greene Tune In?

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD looks to rebound from missing analyst estimates in recent quarters when the company reports second-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect CrowdStrike to report second quarter revenue of $1.15 billion, up from $963.9 million in last year's second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company missed analyst estimates in the last two quarters, while beating estimates in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect CrowdStrike to report second quarter earnings per share of 83 cents, down from $1.04 per share in last year's second quarter.

The company missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in the first quarter, while beating estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Guidance from the company calls for second-quarter revenue to be in a range of $1.145 billion to $1.152 billion and earnings per share to be in a range of 82 cents to 84 cents per share.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

What Experts Are Saying: CrowdStrike's earnings report comes shortly after cybersecurity peer Palo Alto Networks PANW reported, Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods reminded investors in a weekly newsletter.

"Palo Alto Networks beat on both the top and bottom line and guided much better than expectations. The stock rallied but then faded. How will CRWD follow that act?" Woods said.

Woods highlighted the resilience of the company, which rallied by over 150% to all-time highs after a cybersecurity incident a year ago shut down Delta flights.

"The company has navigated those troubled waters admirably."

With shares down 20% from their peak, Woods said the stock is at an "interesting level that traders will clearly be watching."

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently added the stock to his Ives AI Revolution AI List, signaling a strong future for the company in the AI sector.

Most recent analyst notes on CrowdStrike have been reiterations rather than new calls. Here are recent analyst ratings on CrowdStrike and their price targets:

Cantor Fitzgerald: Reiterated Overweight rating with $475 price target

BMO Capital: Maintained Outperform rating, lowered price target from $500 to $460

Evercore ISI Group: Maintained In-Line rating, lowered price target from $440 to $425

Jefferies: Maintained Buy rating, raised price target from $520 to $530

Key Items to Watch: While CrowdStrike is well known as one of the largest cybersecurity stocks in the world, the stock is also known to some investors as a stock that is owned by two of the most prominent members of Congress.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has bought CrowdStrike stock multiple times over the last two years, including purchases in March 2025, September 2024 and June 2024. The Congresswoman has not sold the stock and it remains part of her investment portfolio.

Another member of Congress who owns CrowdStrike stock is former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The Congresswoman filed a disclosure that showed the purchase of 5,000 CrowdStrike shares back in 2020.

The purchase was done on Sept. 3, 2020 when the intraday high was $138.79 for CrowdStrike shares.

Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi bought the stock for $693,950 or less and based on today's price, the stake is worth $2,116,550. This means the Pelosis are up at least $1,422,600 based on the current price, or a return of 205.0% over the last five years.

A strong earnings report by CrowdStrike could boost the investment wealth of both Greene and Pelosi, two of the most followed members of Congress when it comes to investing.

For CrowdStrike's report, the company is likely to highlight recent partnerships, including an expanded deal with Zscaler Inc ZS, announced earlier this month.

The companies will integrate their security platforms to offer customers multi-layered threat protection.

In the first quarter, CrowdStrike reported revenue up 20% year-over-year and subscription revenue up 20% year-over-year. With new deal adds and strong recurring revenue in the first quarter, investors and analysts may be looking for strong year-over-year returns in the second quarter.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares are up 1.1% to $423.31 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $242.25 to $517.98. CrowdStrike stock is up 21.9% year-to-date in 2025.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Bluestork / Shutterstock