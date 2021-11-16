Lucid And These 2 Stocks Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) will be featured Monday on CNBC's "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer.

What Happened: Lucid reported that reservations increased to 13,000 during the third quarter, representing an order book of approximately $1.3 billion. The company announced that it ended the third quarter with approximately $4.8 billion in cash.

"Our progress this quarter demonstrates our focus on execution, our cutting-edge technology, and our vision to help with solutions to address the climate challenges we all face. We look forward to ramping up production of our Grand Touring, Touring, and Pure models and expanding our footprint internationally," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid.

Why It Matters: Rawlinson will be interviewed by Cramer tonight on "Mad Money."

Cramer will also be interviewing Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja and Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger.

LCID Price Action: Lucid was up 6.84% at $47.95 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.