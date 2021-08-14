fbpx

What To Watch For When Home Depot Reports Earnings

byAdam Eckert
August 14, 2021 1:40 pm
What To Watch For When Home Depot Reports Earnings

Boston Private's Shannon Saccocia owns The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) and is excited to hear from the company next week, she said Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

She noted that she expects to see tougher comps in the second half of 2021, but she thinks investors may see some upside surprise if Home Depot reports same-store sales above 5%.

45% of Home Depot's sales are to professional buyers, so investors will want to make sure that sales to professionals remain strong, Saccocia said.

Home Depot has put a lot of money and effort into growing its e-commerce business over the last year, so she expects that Home Depot's online business will help provide good results, she said. A lot of volume has come from the company's e-commerce platform over the last year, she added. 

See Also: Home Depot And Boeing Lead The DIA Higher Wednesday

Home Depot is scheduled to announce its second-quarter financial results before the market opens on Aug. 17.

HD Price Action: Home Depot has traded as high as $345.69 and as low as $246.59 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed Friday down 0.8% at $331.32.

Photo: courtesy of Home Depot.

