What To Watch For When Uber, Live Nation And Shake Shack Report Earnings This Week

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER), Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) and Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) are all scheduled to report quarterly financial results this week.

Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, told investors what to expect from the companies, Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Brown owns stock in all three companies and plans to hold through earnings, he said.

The one he is most concerned about is Uber, Brown told CNBC. As COVID-19 variant concerns increase, the reopening could face setbacks. Such could impact Uber's guidance for its ride-hailing business, he said.

From a technical standpoint, the stock isn't in a decisive trend and shareholder confidence seems low, Brown noted.

Live Nation isn't an earnings story. Investors should pay attention to the guidance and projections for the second half of the year, Brown said.

Shake Shack is "very bad at reporting earnings," he said. "The stock tends to sell off when they report. I don't think they have quite figured out how to communicate with Wall Street."

Regardless, the stock has had a great year and the company is making big strides at improving mobile ordering and adding drive-thrus, Brown said.

He told CNBC that he is a happy shareholder of Shake Shack and will wait and see what happens after it reports.

Price Action: At last check Friday, Uber was down 2.75% at $43.46, Live Nation was down 2.27% at $79.89 and Shake Shack was down 1.81% at $100.54.

Photo: Courtesy of Uber.