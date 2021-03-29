Cramer: Tuesday's Earnings Will Offer More Detail On Consumer Trends Amid Vaccination Surge

Spices and sauce maker McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) is one of a few stocks investors are paying close attention to as many states reopening their economies, Jim Cramer said Friday on "Mad Money."

Are People Cooking Less?: McCormick has seen its stock gain more than 25% over the past year as millions of new people embraced cooking food at home amid COVID-19 lockdowns. Amid the continued reopening and a daily vaccination effort of more than 2.5 million people a day, investors shouldn't be faulted in assuming McCormick's stock has "run its course," Cramer said.

The stock is lower by around 4% since the start of 2021 and this would reinforce the narrative that "we are doing less home cooking — even if you like it," Cramer said.

McCormick is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter results Tuesday morning.

What Are People Wearing: Fashion giant PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) is widely considered a victim of the pandemic while stay-at-home and work-from-home trends supported Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

The market "made up their mind" that now is PVH's "time to shine," Cramer said. The stock's momentum coincides with the vaccine rollout gaining momentum while Lululmeon's stock is down more than 10% since the start of 2021.

Both fashion names are reporting results Tuesday afternoon.

