The Apple Products That Could Be Released In 2021

Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) product launches always come with hype, given the unique positioning of its products and the brand loyalty it commands.

After the launch of its 5G-ready iPhone series in 2020 and a host of other products and services, more could roll out of the tech giant's stable in the new year.

iPhone 13 Arrival? Apple could launch four devices in 2021, including two high-end Pro models, while the remaining two will be positioned as budget models, according to Macrumors. It is also believed Apple may name it as iPhone 12S.

AirTags See Light of Day: Apple's long-rumored AirTags are on track for a launch in 2021, Macrumors reported, citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

AirTags are meant to keep track of one's personal belongings such as keys and wallets. Apple users will receive notifications on their Apple devices when the items tagged to AirTags are separated from them.

AirTags will be managed through a new Items tab in the Find My iPhone app, MacRumors said.

"We think 2021 is the year. AirTags would compete directly with Tile and have the obvious advantage of being integrated within Apple's Find My software, iCloud services, and hardware ecosystem," Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster said.

AR Device In The Offing? Apple, which is speculated to be working on an augmented reality headset, glasses or both, is expected to launch an AR device, Kuo reportedly said.

There is ambiguity in Kuo's call concerning a AR offering since iPhones and iPads also have AR features, Macrumors said.

AirPods, Apple Silicon Macs, Mini-LED Display Devices: Apple is also likely to launch new AirPods, Apple's wireless Bluetooth earbuds; more Apple Silicon Macs; and its first devices with mini-LED displays, the report said, citing Kuo.

Specifically, the analyst expects a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple chips.

Podcast Bundling Service: Apple could bundle premium podcasts, with Apple Music and Apple One at no extra charge for paying subscribers, Munster said.

The analyst sees this as good news for podcasters, who may see Apple as another avenue to monetize their listener base.

