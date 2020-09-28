Market Overview

The Week Ahead In Options: Expected Moves, Earnings

Options Eye , Benzinga Contributor  
September 28, 2020 3:09pm   Comments
Stocks open the new week higher following a bounce on Friday. With that comes a slight contraction of expected moves in the major ETFs from last week:

Expected moves via Options AI technology,

  • VIX is ~26.50 this morning.
  • Last week's expected move in SPY: 2.5%
  • Last week’s actual move SPY: 0.9%
  • This week's expected move in SPY: 2.2%:

 

  • Last week's expected move in QQQ: 3.2%
  • Last week's actual move in QQQ: 3.2%
  • This week's expected move in QQQ: 2.9%

 

A look at some of the weekly expected moves for some stocks in the news this morning, Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS):

Earnings Calendar

Earnings announcements are light in the lull between quarters. This week's earnings of note, expected move and its actual move last earnings.

Tuesday 4:00pm - Micron (NASDAQ: MU) | expected move: 6.9%  (last earnings: +4.8%)

Thursday 6:00am - PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) | expected move: 2.6%  (last earnings: +0.3%)

Thursday 7:00am - Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) | expected move: 14.3%  (last earnings: -24.5%)

Thursday 7:30am - Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) | expected move: 5.1%  (last earnings: +4.4%)

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

