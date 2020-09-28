The Week Ahead In Options: Expected Moves, Earnings
Stocks open the new week higher following a bounce on Friday. With that comes a slight contraction of expected moves in the major ETFs from last week:
Expected moves via Options AI technology,
- VIX is ~26.50 this morning.
- Last week's expected move in SPY: 2.5%
- Last week’s actual move SPY: 0.9%
- This week's expected move in SPY: 2.2%:
- Last week's expected move in QQQ: 3.2%
- Last week's actual move in QQQ: 3.2%
- This week's expected move in QQQ: 2.9%
A look at some of the weekly expected moves for some stocks in the news this morning, Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS):
Earnings Calendar
Earnings announcements are light in the lull between quarters. This week's earnings of note, expected move and its actual move last earnings.
Tuesday 4:00pm - Micron (NASDAQ: MU) | expected move: 6.9% (last earnings: +4.8%)
Thursday 6:00am - PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) | expected move: 2.6% (last earnings: +0.3%)
Thursday 7:00am - Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) | expected move: 14.3% (last earnings: -24.5%)
Thursday 7:30am - Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) | expected move: 5.1% (last earnings: +4.4%)
