7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Gainers

Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 7.92% to $17.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares rose 5.33% to $3.16. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock moved upwards by 3.74% to $8.60. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $1.24.

 

Losers

Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares declined 15.11% to $0.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 7.14% to $0.39.

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined 5.88% to $4.

 

