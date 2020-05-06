7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares rose 7.92% to $17.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares rose 5.33% to $3.16. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

• JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock moved upwards by 3.74% to $8.60. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.

• ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares moved upwards by 3.33% to $1.24.

Losers

• Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares declined 15.11% to $0.56 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares fell 7.14% to $0.39.

• SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined 5.88% to $4.