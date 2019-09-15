Mike Khouw's FedEx Options Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and Khouw wants to use a risk reversal options strategy to bet that the stock is going to move higher.

He wants to sell the Jan. $160 put for $6.25 and use the proceeds to buy the January $180/$200 call spread. The trade breaks even at $180 and it can maximally make a profit of $20. If the stock drops below $160 at the January expiration, Khouw is going to have to buy it for $160.