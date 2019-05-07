On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan shared his view about Lyft Inc's (NASDAQ: LYFT) earnings report, which is scheduled for Tuesday after the market close.

He said the options market is implying a move of around 10 percent in either direction for the event. This means that the at-the-money straddle costs around $6 and traders who expect the stock to make a bigger move than the options market implies could buy the straddle in an attempt to make money.

Nathan compared performance of other IPO companies after their first earnings report and he showed that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dropped 24 percent on the event, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) lost 21 percent, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) fell 11 percent, while Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) dropped 6 percent.

Wall Street analysts have an average price of $73.68 for Lyft's stock, with 15 Buy ratings, eight Holds and two Sell ratings.