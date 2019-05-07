Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Dan Nathan On Lyft Earnings, Options

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2019 7:58am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan shared his view about Lyft Inc's (NASDAQ: LYFT) earnings report, which is scheduled for Tuesday after the market close.

He said the options market is implying a move of around 10 percent in either direction for the event. This means that the at-the-money straddle costs around $6 and traders who expect the stock to make a bigger move than the options market implies could buy the straddle in an attempt to make money.

See Also: Lyft Options Trader Makes Bullish Bet Ahead Of Earnings

Nathan compared performance of other IPO companies after their first earnings report and he showed that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dropped 24 percent on the event, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) lost 21 percent, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) fell 11 percent, while Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) dropped 6 percent.

Wall Street analysts have an average price of $73.68 for Lyft's stock, with 15 Buy ratings, eight Holds and two Sell ratings.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionPreviews Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + LYFT)

Lyft Options Trader Makes Bullish Bet Ahead Of Earnings
WaPo: Facebook Open To Working With Regulators To Increase Oversight Of Privacy Practices
WSJ: Facebook Looking To Make Cryptocurrency Push
Heavy On Alphabet And Facebook, This ETF Earns A Neutral Rating
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2019
Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Farrakhan, Others
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Blackstone, General Dynamics, GW Pharma And More