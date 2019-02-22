Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) investors is expected to be released to the public over the weekend.

Food company Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC), one of Berkshire's big holdings, lost more than 20 percent Friday morning, but this will likely take a backseat to any hints of what Berkshire plans to do with its $116 billion pile of cash, CNBC reported.

Expectations remain the same as they have in recent years — that the company hasn't identified any compelling large-scale purchases.

Buffett's last major deal took place in 2016, when Berkshire spent $32 billion to acquire Precision Castparts. The following year, the "Oracle of Omaha" said in his annual letter that prices for "decent, but far from spectacular" businesses had moved to all-time highs.

Investors will also be looking out for commentary related to share buybacks. Berkshire approved a new stock buyback policy last year, and it is not yet clear if it was active in the fourth quarter.

Finally, the letter may include commentary on one of Main Street's hot topics, according to CNBC: health care.

Buffett announced a venture last year with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) to explore ways of lowering health care costs.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett meets with former President Barack Obama in the Oval Office on July 18, 2011. White House photo by Pete Souza.