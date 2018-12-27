Lemelson, Lackey, Udall To Guest On Friday's PreMarket Prep

8:15 a.m.: Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson, Founder and President, Lantern Foundation

Lemelson is the founder and president of the Lantern Foundation and also the Chief Investment Officer of Lemelson Capital Management. He writes extensively on the psychology of investment policy as well as on the ethics of contemporary legal and economic issues.

8:35 a.m.: Tommy Lackey, managing partner and portfolio manager at Relativity Capital Advisors

Tommy is a managing partner and portfolio manager at Relativity Capital Advisors. He has been working in the financial industry for over 22 years spending time on both the client service and portfolio management sides of the industry. Relativity Capital is a fee-only registered investment advisory firm specializing in actively managed portfolios. Tommy has developed and publishes a proprietary relative strength calculation designed for traders.

9:00 a.m.: Sean Udall, CIO of Quantum Trading Strategies

After nearly doubling his money on NVLS Systems in the early 1990s, Udall has been hooked on tech stocks ever since. He has more than 20 years of experience working for some of the biggest firms in the country, managing over $350 million in client assets, and writing prolific content on the tech sector. Sean creates an edge over the masses with his expert strategies and delivers them directly to you everyday in his TechStrat report.

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading show hosted by prop trader Dennis Dick and former floor trader Joel Elconin. You can watch PreMarket Prep live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here. The replay can be found on Benzinga's YouTube channel, and the podcast is on iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Tunein.